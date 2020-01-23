Aircraft fighting bushfire crashes in Australia

Australian emergency rescue service has confirmed that an aircraft fighting Australian bushfires in the state of New South Wales in the south-east of the country has crashed, killing three people, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the wreckage of the C-130 Hercules military transport plane was found near the city of Kuma in the south of the state.

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons added that the cause of the accident is still unknown.

Notably, today the local fire service reported the loss of communication with a large airliner, which was working in the area of snowy Monaro.