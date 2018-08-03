Afghanistan mosque attack death toll rises to 20 - UPDATED

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the explosion in a mosque in the east of Afghanistan reached 20 people, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to Pajhwok, at least 40 people were injured of varying degrees of severity. The agency notes that the mosque was attacked by two suicide bombers. Local authorities confirmed the explosion. Details of what happened are being clarified.

*** 14:20

The explosive device was set off by a suicide bomber in the Afghan city of Gardez in the Paktia Province. Report informs citing the Tolo News.

As a result of the blast, 15 people have been killed and over 40 got injuries, the Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Meanwhile, the TOLO News said that at least 8 people died, whereas 12 more were injured after a suicide bomber had detonated an explosive device during a Friday prayer in a mosque in Afghanistan's city of Gardez.