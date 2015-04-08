Afghanistan armed forces liquidated at least 26 "Taliban" insurgents in a day

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan armed forces eliminated at least 26 militants of the radical movement "Taliban" in special operations last day. As Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was declared in statement of the Ministry of Defence.

"Military operations conducted in the provinces of Wardak, Ghazni, Zabul, Faryab and Kunduz, as a result of 26 militants were killed, another 14 injured, two suspects were arrested", said in a statement of the Ministry.

Also statement declares that, one soldier of Afghanistan army dead.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, the military servants also were able to detect and seize arms and ammunition belonging to the Taliban. Over the same period, Afghan police cleared 24 improvised explosive devices.