Afghan woman from cover of National Geographic to be freed on bail

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ An Afghan woman immortalized on the cover of National Geographic magazine is to be freed on bail, days after she was arrested in Pakistan on fraud charges.

Report informs citing the TASS, Sharbat Gula, whose haunting green eyes made her famous as a child refugee, is accused of procuring fake identity papers.

"I think I will have to review this case because she is a woman and we should see it from a humanitarian angle," Pakistan's interior minister said.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should arrange bail as soon as possible.

However, he added: "If we withdraw charges against her, deport her, or give her a temporary visa to leave Pakistan, then we will have to take back cases against the officials who issued her fake ID card. They are the real culprits, and I do not want to let them off the hook in any manner."