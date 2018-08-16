About 350 outlets join action against Trump

© Reuters

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 350 news organizations are set to publish editorials on Thursday pushing back against Donald Trump’s attacks on the media and defending freedom of the press. Report informs citing the British newspaper The Guardian.

The publications are participating in a push organized by the Boston Globe to run coordinated editorials denouncing what the paper called a “dirty war against the free press”.

As of Wednesday morning, 343 publications had pledged to participate, said Marjorie Pritchard, the Globe’s deputy managing editor overseeing the opinion page.