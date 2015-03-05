​About 160 countries around the world don't apply death penalty

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The members of the 28th session of the UN Human Rights Council discussed the issue of the death penalty. Report informs citing the UN press service, speaking to delegates in Geneva, UN Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ivan Šimonović stated that to date about 160 countries have abolished the death penalty or imposed moratorium on executions. At the same time, he said, recently there has been some setbacks.

"After the movement in favor of abandoning the death penalty in recent years, in 2013 the number of countries using executions as a punishment, has increased again. Some states justify the implementation of death penalty by the wish of majority of the population. Others believe that without it, it is impossible to cope with terrorism or drug trafficking", said Ivan Šimonović.