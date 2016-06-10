A traffic accident killed 32 and injured 12 pilgrims in Sudan

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic accident killed 32 people and injured 12 others Thursday on the road linking the Sudanese capital and Port-Sudan city in eastern Sudan, Sudan tribune reported, Report informs referring to the Xinhua agency.

"The accident took place at Al-Rawjal area, some 530 km north-east of Khartoum," the report said.

It added that the accident took place when a passenger bus carrying passengers who were traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah ritual collided with a fuel truck.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that bad weather and poor visibility caused the accident.

Last January Sudan's general administration of traffic police said 1662 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2015.