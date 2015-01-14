​A series of terrorist attacks prevented in the capital of Afghanistan

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan security forces prevented a series of explosions that suicide bombers were going to implement last night in Kabul. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, the representatives of the Afghan police said the militants had planned to organize a coordinated attack on several important sites in the capital. The details are being investigated.

A police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzaya said that as a result of the operation conducted jointly by the security forces and police, 17 terrorists were arrested in Bagram, suicide belts filled with explosives seized. One suicide bomber was killed.

No casualties among the forces of law and order were announced. The cleansing is implemented in this area.