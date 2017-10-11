A riot in Mexico kills 13 prisoners dead

© Reuters

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The battle inside the Cadereyta prison outside the city of Monterrey in Mexico began overnight, 13 prisoners were killed.

Report informs citing the Reuters, about 30 inmates were injured.

The trouble started between the two hostile groups Monday night after which one of the half-dozen gangs that are normally kept apart inside the prison protested. The protest died down, but early Tuesday morning fighting broke out and a prisoner was killed and his body burned, Fasci said.

Then security forces arrived at the scene, died down protest and released hostages.