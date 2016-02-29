Unknown man stabbed students in China

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ An unknown man, armed with a knife has attacked children in Haikou Primary School - the administrative center of the southern province of Hainan in China, Report informs citing the local media.

As a result of the attacks, seven children were injured. They received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. The health state of one girl wounded in the throat, causes concern.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker was in his thirties. After the attack, he disappeared.

Police have arrived at the scene, the case is under investigation.

Officers are searching for the attacker.