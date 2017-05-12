 Top
    A bomb blasts near UN building in Rome

    A bomb has exploded close to a post office and United Nations building© express.co.uk

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ A bomb has exploded in Rome, Italy, close to a post office and United Nations building.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media. 

    A car is damaged in the incident, on Via Marmorata, in the centre of the city. 

    Reports suggest the damage was caused by a parcel bomb, although this is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

    The explosion occurred near the side entrance of a post office in the Aventino neighbourhood. Local media claims the explosive device was place between two vehicles in the post office car park.

    Police and bomb squads are at the scene, and the area remains cordoned off.

