    A blogger taking selfie hit by train - VIDEO

    The blogger was not seriously injured

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt to make an extreme self against the background of rail transport ended badly for a resident of the Indian city of Hyderabad.

    Report informs, the video on which a moving train hits him, was published on YouTube.

    The young man tried to take a photo, where he poses with a confident face, pointing to the locomotive and wagons, however walked up to rails too closely.

    The blogger was not seriously injured, he was immediately provided medical care, doctors assess his condition as stable.

