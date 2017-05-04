92 UN member states pay contributions to regular budget for 2017-2018

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ At the moment, 92 UN member states have paid their contributions to the regular budget for 2017-2018. This is 13 countries more than during the same period last year.

Report informs, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Management Yukio Takasu told at a press conference in New York.

According to him, financial situation of the UN this year was generally favorable. However, many Member States are not in a hurry to pay their contributions, and therefore the regular budget cash is expected to tighten towards the end of the year, it may be necessary to borrow money.

The 2016-2017 budget of the UN was set at $ 5.4 bln.

The contribution of each State to the regular budget is estimated as a percentage of total expenditures of the Organization. The scale of assessments is determined every three years by the UN General Assembly.

According to this scale, the United States pays 22 percent of the regular budget of the United Nations, Japan almost 10 percent, and Germany slightly more than 7 percent. On the shoulders of China - 7.9 percent, and Russia - 3.088 percent. The percentage of Azerbaijan is 0.060.