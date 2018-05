Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ In a daring jailbreak, eight terrorists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) escaped from Bhopal Jail in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Report informs referring to NDTV channel, the terrorists escaped jail early morning while the nation was celebrating Diwali holiday.

They killed security guards and scaled the prison wall using bed sheets tied two each other.