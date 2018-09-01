 Top
    7 killed in India bus accident

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people were killed and 50 others injured on Saturday after a private bus collided with a truck and another bus in Salem city in India’s south, Report informs citing RT.

    ANI reports that the private bus was on its way to Dharmapuri from Salem when it rammed into the truck near Mamangam and then crashed into another bus.

    The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

