689 journalists killed in Syria as a result of military conflict

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 689 media representatives were killed in Syria as a result of military conflicts, Report informs citing the due report of Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It was stated that Bashar al-Assad's regime and supporters killed 543 journalists, including 5 foreign media representatives. 19 journalists were killed during the bombings by the Russian Military Forces. One journalist lost his life, as a result of the US-led international intervention.

The gunmen of the terrorist PKK / YPG-PYD group killed four journalists in Syria, while ISIS 64, including 3 foreigners, 25 journalists were killed by armed militants, and five members by "Life of Tahrir al-Sham". The group that killed 28 journalists as a result of the armed conflict in Syria is unclear.

418 journalists, including 18 foreign nationals have been detained since the start of the war in Syria. Bashar al-Assad's regime arrested 346 media outlets, including four foreigners. Terrorist YPG / PYD group arrested 7 journalists, while 48, including 8 foreigners were arrested by ISIS, armed opposition arrested 14, including 5 foreigners and "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" arrested 3 journalists, including one foreign citizen.