    68 people injured in clashes between police and protesters in China

    Security guards arrested 40 protesters

    Baku. May 18. REPORT.AZ/ 68 people were injured as a result of the clashes between the police and protesters in China's Sichuan province. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the official local media reported it.

    The protesters demanded from the local government to establish a railway in the settlement. Residents said that this transport is very important for them.

    According to the report, protesters burnt several cars. Security guards arrested 40 protesters. As a result of the conflict, 30 police officers and 38 protesters were injured.

