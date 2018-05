Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian rescuers found the bodies of 6 passengers in "AirAsia" crashed plane. Report informs referring to the foreign media, the bodies were revealed on the island of Javan in the Pacific Ocean- 10 km away from the place where the aircraft was in aerial communication for the last time.

It was revealed that the bodies were not in life-jackets.

There were 155 passengers and 7 crew members on board of the aircraft.