6 killed in attacks on Iran's Tabriz
Other countries
- 23 March, 2026
- 13:35
At least six people were killed in strikes on homes in Iran's Tabriz city, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
Majid Farshi, the director general of crisis management for Iran"s East Azerbaijan province, said there were two deadly attacks in Tabriz.
Al Jazeera"s Tohid Asadi said there were reports of explosions in many other cities.
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