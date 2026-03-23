Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    6 killed in attacks on Iran's Tabriz

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 13:35
    6 killed in attacks on Iran's Tabriz

    At least six people were killed in strikes on homes in Iran's Tabriz city, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

    Majid Farshi, the director general of crisis management for Iran"s East Azerbaijan province, said there were two deadly attacks in Tabriz.

    Al Jazeera"s Tohid Asadi said there were reports of explosions in many other cities.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Media: Təbrizə endirilən zərbələr nəticəsində 6 nəfər ölüb
    СМИ: В результате ударов по Тебризу погибли 6 человек

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