​50-year-old man arrested after attack on Bellevue Palace

Baku. 24 may. REPORT.AZ/Berlin police arrested a 50-year-old man on Sunday under suspicion that he had lobbed a Molotov cocktail at Bellevue Palace (Schloss Bellevue), the official residence of German President Joachim Gauck.

Report informs, according to the police report, the man managed only to singe a bit of the castle's outer gate before fleeing by bicycle at 3 in the morning.

The fire grew, but agents of the federal police were able to extinguish the blaze without any injury or significant property damage.

At the site of the attack, the police found a number of flyers with political messages that appeared to be purposely left at the scene by the culprit.