50 migrants found dead in lorry in Austria

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ As many as 50 refugees were found dead in a parked lorry in eastern Austria on Thursday, Report informs citing foreign media.

Krone newspaper reported, that initial indications were that they suffocated.

An interior ministry spokesman confirmed that a tractor trailer had been found on a motorway by the town of Parndorf.

"Unfortunately there are many dead people in there," he added, but said he did not have an exact number of the people involved, who he described as refugees.

Tens of thousands of refugees from crisis areas in the Middle East and Africa have been trying to make their way to Europe.