Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter scale struck north-eastern India near to Bangladesh border.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reports, underground tremors recorded at 09:09 UTC with center 78 km away from Indian city Aizawl 35 kms under surface.

Information about casualties hasn’t been reported yet.