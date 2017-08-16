43 terrorists neutralized in Turkey

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Security Forces have neutralized 43 PKK terrorists.

Report informs citing Anadolu News Agency, the Turkish Interior Ministry has circulated information.

According to the information, anti-terror operations have been carried out in Mardin, Sirnak, Tunceli, Mus, Hakkari and Diyarbekir. Twenty-eight out of 43 neutralized terrorists have been eliminated; 14 people have surrendered to the security forces; one terrorist has been detained.

During the operations, 15 PKK shelters have been destroyed. Along with it, 47 weapons, 37 hand grenades and 2,7 tons of explosives have been retrieved from terrorists.