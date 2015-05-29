4 people die in explosion in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ 4 people were killed in the explosion occurred near the mosque during Friday prayers in Saudi Arabia, Report informs citing BBC.

According to the report, the incident occurred in the center of the eastern province of country, al-Dammam.

A suicide bomber dressed in women's clothes, intended to blow up himself in the women's section mosque. However, the guards detained him. So, he blew up himself near the mosque. 4 people died as a result of the explosion including the suicide bomber.