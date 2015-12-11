4 dead in medical helicopter crash in Central California

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four people were killed after a medical helicopter crashed while flying to a hospital in California Thursday night, Report informs referring to NBC News, a Kern County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

The four victims were the pilot, a nurse, a paramedic and a patient, Central California EMS Director Dan Lynch told reporters.

The crew worked for SkyLife, a medical transport service jointly owned by American Ambulance and Rogers Helicopters. The company's staff of about 600 people were celebrating at their annual Christmas party when they got the news.

"People are absolutely devastated," American Ambulance president and CEO Todd Valeri said "We're just consoling one another, telling stories, crying."

The company was still trying to contact families of the victims, Valeri said.

The SkyLife helicopter was traveling from Fresno to San Joaquin Community Hospital in Bakersfield - a 10-minute flight - and a search was started at 7:37 p.m. after there was no contact with the aircraft for 30 minutes, NBC affiliate KGET reported.