35 killed in rainfall and flooding in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in Saudi Arabia rainfalls and subsequent flooding has climbed to 35, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to Saudi civil defense department, human losses were recorded in dozens of regions of the kingdom. The highest death toll was fixed in Mecca, where eleven people died.

In most cases people died of flood flow, electric shock in flooded areas and destruction of buildings.

The rescuers have evacuated more that 4,000 people from the flood-stricken areas.