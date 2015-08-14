​32 people rescued in Tianjin

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rescuers found 32 survivors in the region of eliminating consequences of the explosion at the warehouse in the port city of Tianjin in Northern China at 9 a.m. local time. Report informs citing Russian media, this information was provided at a press conference of an official spokesperson оf the emergency services involved in the rescuing operation.

One of them was 19-year-old firefighter who considered missing on Thursday night after the second powerful explosion.

An explosion in a warehouse in the port city of Tianjin killed at least 50 people and injured more than 700.