3 people killed, 51 more remain under debris in Myanmar jade mine collapse

Three people died, 51 remain under debris as a result of a collapse at the jade mine in northern Myanmar, Report informs citing Reuters.

The collapse occurred at night in Kachin state, Myanmar, as a result of which 54 employees of two mining companies, as well as machinery were caught under debris. The rescue operation started at the dawn and three bodies have already been extracted from the debris.

Myanmar's Information Ministry confirmed that 54 workers were missing.