200 people become victims of explosion at gas station and floods in Ghana

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims of the explosion at a petrol station in the Ghanaian capital Accra and floods that hit the region, more than 200 people, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Ther are 35 people at the local hospital injured in the explosion, all of them provided with the necessary medical care. Rescue work at the site of the explosion will continue until Sunday.

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama announced three-day national mourning in memory of the victims, Interior Minister Mark Voyongo called the incident a national disaster.

The cause of the explosion was a fire that began at the gas station on Wednesday evening. Fire brigade for a long time could not come to extinguish it because of the rain, therefore many areas of the city were flooded. The victims of the explosion were people who sought refuge at the gas station on the rain.