17 suspects detained in Malaysia in preparation of terrorist acts

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement agencies of Malaysia detained 17 people suspected of preparing terrorist acts in the country.Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the police chief Khalid Abu Bakar.

According to him, "the two men who have recently returned from Syria" are among the detainees. Abu Bakar also said that the police "will not allow to turn Malaysia into a transit point for terrorists."

The Government has developed an anti-terrorism legislation and submitted to the Parliament.