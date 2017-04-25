 Top
    17 people dead as fishing boat capsizes in central Senegal

    Senegalese president Macky Sall has called for three days of mourning

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ A Senegalese radio station says 17 women have drowned and at least 40 others are injured after their boat capsized near a village in central Senegal.

    Report informs referring to Associated Press, Senegalese president Macky Sall has called for three days of mourning.

    The boat was carrying at least 60 people.

    Notably, Senegal's central region is made up of a number of small islands and villages. Residents often travel by small fishing boats, rarely wearing life vests. 

