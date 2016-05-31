17 killed in major fire at ammunition depot in India

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ A major fire at an ammunition depot in Maharashtra's Pulgaon has killed 17 and injured 19.

Report informs referring to the India Today, the fire broke out between 1:30 and 2 am on Tuesday at the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, which is about 110 km from Nagpur.

Two officers and 15 Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawans are among those killed in the fire, said defence sources.

The injured include two officers and 17 DSC jawans.