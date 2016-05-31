 Top
    Close photo mode

    17 killed in major fire at ammunition depot in India

    The injured include two officers and 17 Defence Security Corps jawans

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ A major fire at an ammunition depot in Maharashtra's Pulgaon has killed 17 and injured 19.

    Report informs referring to the India Today, the fire broke out between 1:30 and 2 am on Tuesday at the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, which is about 110 km from Nagpur.

    Two officers and 15 Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawans are among those killed in the fire, said defence sources.

    The injured include two officers and 17 DSC jawans.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi