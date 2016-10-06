15.2 bln USD to be allocated to Afghanistan

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The international community has pledged 15.2 billion dollars for Afghanistan over the next four years at talks in Brussels - slightly less than the aimed-for renewal of the current level of support for the conflict-ridden country.

This amount is slightly less than that collected four years ago at the Tokyo conference. At that time 16 billion dollars allocated to Afghanistan.

The aim of the conference, hosted by the European Union, had been to keep funding for Afghanistan for the next four years on a par with the 4 billion dollars annually pledged in 2012.

The funding is contingent on reforms by the Afghan government in areas such as strengthening democracy and the judiciary, combatting corruption and strengthening the economy.

Many also stressed the need to cooperate on migration issues, days after Kabul signed a controversial deal to take back economic migrants from the European Union.

Conference on Afghanistan attended by representatives from more than 70 countries and 20 international organizations, including the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.