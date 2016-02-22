14 persons hurt in grenade attack in Philippine

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 persons were hurt on Sunday night, after unidentified men tossed two hand grenades at a village "peryahan" (village carnival) in celebration of the town patronal fiesta.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Col. Lito Sobejana, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, told the Philippine Daily Inquirer by phone that the one of the grenades exploded at 8:20 p.m. at the town's "peryahan" near the town hall. Citing initial reports, Sobejana said witnesses pointed to two men on a motorbike tossing the grenades and sped away. One of the grenades failed to go off.

Witnesses said five were seen lying and heavily bloodied after the blast.