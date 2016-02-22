 Top
    Close photo mode

    14 persons hurt in grenade attack in Philippine

    Witnesses said five were seen lying and heavily bloodied after the blast

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 persons were hurt on Sunday night, after unidentified men tossed two hand grenades at a village "peryahan" (village carnival) in celebration of the town patronal fiesta. 

    Report informs citing the foreign media, Col. Lito Sobejana, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, told the Philippine Daily Inquirer by phone that the one of the grenades exploded at 8:20 p.m. at the town's "peryahan" near the town hall. Citing initial reports, Sobejana said witnesses pointed to two men on a motorbike tossing the grenades and sped away. One of the grenades failed to go off. 

    Witnesses said five were seen lying and heavily bloodied after the blast. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi