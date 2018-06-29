133 politicians killed during pre-election campaign in Mexico

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ 133 politicians have been killed since beginning of pre-election campaign in Mexico.

Report inform citing the foreign press, as a result of the recent murders, the acting mayor of the Michoacan state died.

The pre-election campaign started in September 2017.

Notably, nationwide vote will be held on July 1. Voters will elect the president, 500 members of the Congress and 128 members of the Senate. According to the new law on elections in Mexico, deputies, senators and the president elected on July 1 will be eligible for a second term in the history of country. The current president, Enrique Peña Nieto, can not be elected for a second term according to the constitution of the country. He was elected to this position in 2012.