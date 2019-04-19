 Top

13 killed in South African church collapse as heavy storms hit province

Thirteen people were killed when part of a Pentecostal Church building collapsed on Thursday night in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal

Report informs citing the News24 that authorities have confirmed the tragedy.

This is thought to have been a result of perpetual rainfall in the northern part of the province, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

Tragedy struck while a Passover service was underway, also resulting in six people sustaining serious injuries and 10 minor injuries, he said.

