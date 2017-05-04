13 candidates struggle for South Korea presidency

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Early voting has begun in South Korea due to the early presidential election.

Report informs citing the Yonhap, 13 candidates are competing for the post of president.

According to the latest polls, 42.4 per cent of respondents want to see Democratic Party candidate MoonJae-in as president, 18.6 per cent of the centrist People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, representative of the conservative forces Hong Jun-pyo.

Notably, presidential elections in South Korea will be held on May 9. Voters can participate in early voting until May 5.

Notably, powers of the former president of South Korea Park Geun-hye suspended in December 2016. South Korean prosecutors have indicted ex-president Park Geun-hye on high-profile corruption charges. On March 10 of this year, the parliament has shown no confidence in ParkGeun-hye.