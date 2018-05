Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy rains continued to batter Thailand’s flood-ravaged south on Saturday, bringing the death toll up to 12 and leaving thousands of villages partially submerged.

Report informs referring to the AFP, local authorities said.

The flooding, which is roof-high in some areas, has affected more than 700,000 people.

The downpour is expected to persist for at least two more days, Meteorological Department has informed.