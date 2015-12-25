Indonesia: 11 terrorists arrested as they crafted a plan for attacks

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three Indonesian terrorists arrested last Saturday in East Java province had groomed two suicide bombers and crafted a plan for attacks on churches as well as on police and military command stations, Report informs referring to the TASS, local police said.

The authorities also arrested two more militants on Wednesday in Bekasi, a Jakarta satellite town, making it a total of 11 men arrested in five days.The duo included a Uighur man who police said was willing to be a suicide bomber.

One of the three men nabbed in Mojokerto in East Java province last week was Choirul Anam alias Bravo, a top Jemaah Islamiah (JI) leader who is a bomb-making expert and strategist.