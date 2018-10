Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people died and 25 were injured in an explosion during the election meeting of a candidate for a parliamentary seat in Afghanistan.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that an explosive device detonated at the office of politician Naseer Mohmond in the Afghan province of Nangarhar in the country's east.

None of the groupings functioning in the area have claimed responsibility for the attack.