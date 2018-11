Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The rescuers have recovered 10 bodies, including of a newborn, at the site of Indonesian Boeing crash off western part of the Java island, Muhammad Syaugi, head of Indonesian national search and rescue agency, said, Report informs citing TASS.

"Search teams have filled ten body bags with limbs and other human remains. Another 14 bags filled with debris have also been collected," he said.