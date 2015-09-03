1 marine killed, 9 hurt in helicopter hard landing in the U.S.

Baku.3 September.REPORT.AZ/ One Marine was killed and nine others were injured when a helicopter made a hard landing at Camp Lejeune, U.S.

Report informs referring to Associated Press, according to a statement obtained by WSOC, the CH-53E helicopter came down during a training exercise Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The name of the Marine who was killed will not be released for 24 hours.

The injured Marines were taken to the Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Capt. Ryan Elizabeth Alvis said in a statement that the landing is now under investigation.