1 dead, 37 injured as woman plows into crowd near Las Vegas

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ One person was killed and six were severely injured Sunday night after a car plowed into pedestrians on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, Report informs referring to the foreign media, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody and tested to see whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. near Paris Hotel & Casino and Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire officials said 36 people were injured in the crash. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department put the figure at 37.

The identity of the person who died was not released.