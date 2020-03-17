General Zakir Hasanov, Assistant to President visit foremost military units

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Maharram Aliyev and the leadership of the ministry visited one of the foremost military units.

Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit for military personnel, the ministry officials viewed storages for combat armored vehicles, the vehicle park, the officer dormitory, and soldiers' barracks, the boiler room, the laundry room, the medical point, the food and clothing warehouse, and other office and administrative premises.

Withdrawal of military equipment by a training alert to the area by order of Defense Ministry was successfully completed.

Colonel-General Z. Hasanov and Colonel General M. AliyevAfter heard reports on the operational situation on the line of contact of the troops and getting acquainted with the current state in the units. They also observed the enemy's foremost positions. The Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions to maintain the constant combat readiness of the units.

Then a monument that erected in Horadiz in memory of shahids (martyrs) who fell in the April battles was visited. They laid flowers and commemorated shahids who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country.

The Minister of Defense visited the front line, has met with service members who are serving in combat positions in the Leletepe direction familiarized with the conditions of their service. During the meeting with the military personnel, Colonel General Aliyev, spoke about the large-scale military reforms carried out under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He also delivered a speech on improving the social conditions of service members, noted that these issues are always in the focus of the attention of the country's leadership.

In the end, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's conveyed congratulations to the military personnel on the occasion of the Novruz holiday. The officials presented valuable gifts to the servicemen serving in the front line and held a conversation with them at the festive table.