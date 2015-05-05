 Top
    Ambassador: French government doesn't recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

    France supports the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group on elections in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The French government does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and the recent "elections", which held there. Report was told by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier.

    "The Minsk Group made a statement regarding these 'elections', and France supports this statement", said the French Ambassador.

    The representatives of the separatist regime held a so-called "parliamentary elections" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh on May 3.

    In regard with this the OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement, which declared that "none of the three co-chair countries, nor any other country, recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state."

