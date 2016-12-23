Winter program of Baku State Circus starts - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku State Circus winter program kicks off.

Baku State Circus spokesman Mahir Humbatov told Report, "Indian elephant and friends" program will run until January 10: "Baku State Circus will act without a break during holidays".

According to him, the circus made a combined program at this time: "Hungarian circus artists have been invited to the circus for the first time, they will perform shows of domesticated elephants and horses".

The spokesman said that the program consists of 17 shows, including clown performances: "The program will last longer than two hours and presented in 3 performances, at 12:00, 15:00 and 19:00".

He also said that 3 of the circus artists of the new program are Azerbaijanis.

M.Humbatov said that Father Frost and the Snow Maiden will also take part in the program.

Notably, ticket prices for winter program varies among 10, 12, 15 AZN depending on rows.

Report presents a photo report from training for Baku State Circus winter program.

Photo: Firi Salim