The joy of freedom - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "On pardoning a number of prisoners" order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was implemented in the Baku Prison for Women No.4.

Report informs, 14 pardoned women convicts were released.

Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, Deputy Chief of the Penitentiary Service, Major General Huseyn Alikhanov made speeches at the event, held in the Prison for Women No.4 on the occasion of implementation of the pardon order. They appreciated the pardon order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, congratulated the released.

Photo: Firi Salim