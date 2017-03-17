 Top
    Close photo mode

    The joy of freedom - PHOTO REPORT

    14 pardoned women convicts released from Baku Prison for Women No.4© Report.az

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "On pardoning a number of prisoners" order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was implemented in the Baku Prison for Women No.4.

    Report informs, 14 pardoned women convicts were released.

    Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, Deputy Chief of the Penitentiary Service, Major General Huseyn Alikhanov made speeches at the event, held in the Prison for Women No.4 on the occasion of implementation of the pardon order. They appreciated the pardon order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, congratulated the released.

    Photo: Firi Salim 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi