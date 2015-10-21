Stone-tiled graves found in Greater Caucasian Mountain Ridge - PHOTOS

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ 12 stone-tiled graves were found in Greater Caucasian Mountain Ridge.

Report informs, they were found by shepherds.

Old stone graves found in the village of Oduch in territorial unit of Gonagkend in Guba region, at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level. 63-year-old Zahid Hasanov, herding cattles in the area, noted that for the first time he faced with a similar phenomenon: "This area is located 55 km from the village. Here is snow all the time. Sometimes the snow melts and soil can be seen. The graves were discovered during the snow melt."

Staff members of Report made a few photos from the place of occurrence and showed that to leading researcher at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) Gahraman Agayev. G. Aliyev noted that the grave belongs to the ancient period: These tombs date back to BC. They are called the stone-tiled, because they have the shape of the box and do not have tombstones." G.Aliyev stressed that this are a very important historical monuments.