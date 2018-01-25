 Top
    Reinforcement work continues in Bayil landslide zone - VIDEO REPORT

    Experts and other relevant bodies examine the area© Report

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Reinforcement work continues in Bayil landslide zone.

    Report informs, currently, experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and other relevant bodies have launched examination of the area.

    The Special Headquarters, established in the Sabail District Executive Power have taken relevant measures regarding danger of the landslide.

    Notably, 67 houses have been identified in the risky area of Bayil slope. Taking into account additional security measures, Sabail District Executive Power evacuated 80 families, namely 390 family members. 

